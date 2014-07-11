Heartland Cooks - Claire's Simple Summer Salsa

This week’s Heartland Cook frequents Cape Girardeau’s Riverfront Farmers’ Market. Claire Bruce says in the summer months she tries to buy as much fresh produce from local vendors as she can find. Claire’s Simple Summer Salsa is a great way to spice up your tomatoes whether they’re fresh from your garden, a farmers market or the produce aisle at the grocery store.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups chopped of fresh tomato

1/2 cup onion

3 cloves garlic

1/4 of 1 jalapeno (or to taste)

1 Tablespoon Cilantro (or to taste)

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Rough chop your tomatoes and onion and place in a food processor or blender. Add garlic cloves and jalapeno and blend until vegetables are diced.

Add cilantro, the juice of one lime and a pinch of salt. Process again until salsa reaches desired consistency.

Serve with tortilla chips or top tilapia fillets with salsa and bake to spice up your dinner.

Claire’s Tip: You can sweeten your simple salsa by adding fresh peaches to the mix.

