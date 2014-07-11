KSP: Police chief shot and killed bank robbery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP: Police chief shot and killed bank robbery suspect

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: Jess Raatz/14News) (Source: Jess Raatz/14News)
(Source: Jess Raatz/14News) (Source: Jess Raatz/14News)
PRINCETON, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police say a bank robbery suspect is dead after the Princeton police chief shot and killed him.

It happened before 9 a.m. at the Planters Bank located at 208 North Jefferson Street in Princeton, according to Kentucky State Police.

Shortly after the bank opened, a suspect entered the bank wearing a stocking over his face and armed with a handgun. Princeton Police Chief Don Weedman was inside the bank and confronted the suspect. Chief Weedman told the man to give up his weapon. However, the suspect ignored the chief’s verbal commands, turned toward the chief, and shot his weapon. The chief returned fire and shot the suspect, killing him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell County coroner. Chief Weedman was not injured. No other injuries were reported.

James E. Hamm, 67, of Princeton, Ky. An autopsy was performed Friday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. The preliminary results indicate that Hamm died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Weedman has been placed on paid, administration leave.

Police say it's a similar scenario and similar suspect to the bank robbery at the same bank on Wednesday. However, police have not connected the two.

Police say there were about six people in the bank at the time of the shooting.

Officials say the bank will be closed until Monday.

The Planters Bank was robbed Wednesday morning. In that robbery, witnesses identified the suspect as possibly a white male who left the scene in a newer model dark colored vehicle with shiny wheels.

