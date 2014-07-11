KSP: Police chief shot and killed bank robbery suspect

Kentucky State Police say a bank robbery suspect is dead after the Princeton police chief shot and killed him.It happened before 9 a.m. at the Planters Bank located at 208 North Jefferson Street in Princeton, according to Kentucky State Police.

Shortly after the bank opened, a suspect entered the bank wearing a stocking over his face and armed with a handgun. Princeton Police Chief Don Weedman was inside the bank and confronted the suspect. Chief Weedman told the man to give up his weapon. However, the suspect ignored the chief’s verbal commands, turned toward the chief, and shot his weapon. The chief returned fire and shot the suspect, killing him. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell County coroner. Chief Weedman was not injured. No other injuries were reported.

James E. Hamm, 67, of Princeton, Ky. An autopsy was performed Friday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. The preliminary results indicate that Hamm died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Weedman has been placed on paid, administration leave.