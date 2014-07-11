Suspects wanted after home invasion in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion Thursday night in Cape Girardeau.



The suspects forced their way into a home at 1007 Locust Street and assaulted and robbed a man and woman inside the home sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m., according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.



The victims were treated on the scene and did not have to be taken to the hospital.



Police say the man had lacerations to his face.



If you have any information, you're asked to call Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.