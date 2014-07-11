2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-55

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 55 around 12:30 Friday morning near Fruitland.



A semi truck driven by 66-year-old Wagner W. Johnson of Macon, Georgia ran off the road to avoid hitting an unknown vehicle that was reportedly backing up in the northbound lanes, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.



Officials say the trailer of Wagner's truck hit the guardrail and then dislodged from the truck.



Pauline Slinkard, 52, of Oak Ridge then swerved to miss the axle of the truck that was sitting in the middle of the road, but ended up hitting the axle.



A third car, driven by Brian K. Moyer, 44, of Horn Lake, Mississippi also hit the axle and ran off the road into the median.



Matthew J. Hodge, 36, of Fulton then tried to pull his semi truck alongside the axle to keep other vehicles from hitting the axle.



However, Mary K. Zurfluh, 57, of St. Louis hit the axle, pushing it into Hodge's truck.



Moyer suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center. Slinkard had minor injuries and was also taken to Saint Francis Medical Center.



The highway patrol says there was damage to about 100 feet of the guardrail that Johnson ran into.

