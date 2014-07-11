Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 7/10 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 7/10

 Here are Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 7/10.

MLB

Pittsburgh---9
St. Louis---1

Frontier League
Windy City---6
Southern Illinois---6
14th Inning

MO Senior Babe Ruth Tournament

Leopold---3
River Bend---2

Poplar Bluff---6
SEMO Strokers---1

Piedmont---15
Senath---4

Charleston---13
Arch City---3

Potosi---6
Jackson---3

