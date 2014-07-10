KY 91 ramp to SB I-69 closed at Princeton, KY due to overturned load

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an oversized load has overturned, blocking the KY 91 ramp to Interstate 69 southbound at Princeton in Caldwell County, Kentucky.



They say the truck was hauling a 110,000 pound section of drilling rig. Three industrial-strength wreckers were called to the site to upright the load.



KYTC estimates the road will be closed until around 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.



A detour for the ramp is available at the other Princeton exit and looping back or via U.S. 62 to I-69 South at Eddyville.



