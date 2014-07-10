Mission Trip in their own backyard

How are you spending your summer vacation? A group from Cape Girardeau and Jackson decided not to take a trip - but instead go on a mission trip right in their own backyard.It’s a teen group from Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

They teamed up with a group from Rolla, Missouri, and together the 30 people are helping rehab a home on East Rodney Street.

A lot of these kids and adult volunteers say they took vacation days from their jobs, or ditched their friends at the pool to volunteer here.



There are a few adults that are experienced in painting and construction, and help to teach the teens what to do.



The volunteers say they wanted to help someone right in their own backyard.



"It's a one of a kind feeling to get to help someone in need, especially this woman, she didn't really know where else to turn," 17-year-old Nathan Lutes said.



"A lot of people ask us why not go out of the country, out of state to help, and while we feel those projects are also very important, that need is everywhere and you just have to be able to recognize it and open your eyes and look around." Pobst said. "And there's always a person right where you are that could use love or support or work of some kind. We just decided to stay close to home this year and serve."



The group says they hope to finish the project by tomorrow.



