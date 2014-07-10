New Madrid Co. Jail shut down - Groups try out new zip line in Cape Girardeau

Some groups tried out the new zip line at Southeast Missouri State University.

The New Madrid County Commission voted to shut down the New Madrid County Jail. All jailers must by out of the jail in two weeks. The inmates were previously moved to the Scott County Jail for planned renovations. Todd Tumminia will have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Kids attending the Redhawks Kids Camp got to be some of the first groups to use Southeast Missouri State University's new high ropes course on Thursday. Nichole Cartmell was there and talked to Recreation Services Assistant Director Eric Redinger who said the challenge courses are great for team building efforts.



Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said a man has died from a snake bite at Sam A. Baker State Park. It happened on Tuesday around 9 p.m. Kadee Brosseau talked to some visitors at the park today about whether they feel in danger. You can click here for the story.

A Clay City man died in a logging accident that happened on Thursday morning. Anthony L. Tolliver, 41, was killed, according to Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler.

Four former corrections officers at an eastern Missouri prison are facing criminal charges – three are accused of abusing inmates and one for alleged sexual contact with a convicted killer. All four were charged in June.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said a Scott County woman is accused of endangering the welfare of her children. You can click here for the story.

When you leave your children home alone with a babysitter, are you sure they know what to do? A class at a Cape Girardeau hospital is working to make sure they do. Christy Millweard was there as they learn some safe sitter skills.

A group from Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Mo. decided not to take a trip but instead go on a mission trip right in their own backyard. The volunteers said they wanted to help someone right in their own backyard.



In national news, outlines of a possible compromise that would more quickly deport minors arriving from Central America emerged as part of President Barack Obama’s request to address the immigration crisis on the southern border.

