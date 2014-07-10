New Madrid Co. Jail shut down - Groups try out new zip line in C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Madrid Co. Jail shut down - Groups try out new zip line in Cape Girardeau

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Some groups tried out the new zip line at Southeast Missouri State University. Some groups tried out the new zip line at Southeast Missouri State University.
A man died on Tuesday after being bit by a snake at Sam A. Baker State Park. A man died on Tuesday after being bit by a snake at Sam A. Baker State Park.
A Sikeston woman was arrested for allegedly putting her children in harm's way. A Sikeston woman was arrested for allegedly putting her children in harm's way.

Good evening,

The New Madrid County Commission voted to shut down the New Madrid County Jail. All jailers must by out of the jail in two weeks. The inmates were previously moved to the Scott County Jail for planned renovations. Todd Tumminia will have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Kids attending the Redhawks Kids Camp got to be some of the first groups to use Southeast Missouri State University's new high ropes course on Thursday. Nichole Cartmell was there and talked to Recreation Services Assistant Director Eric Redinger who said the challenge courses are great for team building efforts.

Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch said a man has died from a snake bite at Sam A. Baker State Park. It happened on Tuesday around 9 p.m. Kadee Brosseau talked to some visitors at the park today about whether they feel in danger. You can click here for the story.

A Clay City man died in a logging accident that happened on Thursday morning. Anthony L. Tolliver, 41, was killed, according to Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler.

Four former corrections officers at an eastern Missouri prison are facing criminal charges – three are accused of abusing inmates and one for alleged sexual contact with a convicted killer. All four were charged in June.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said a Scott County woman is accused of endangering the welfare of her children. You can click here for the story.

When you leave your children home alone with a babysitter, are you sure they know what to do? A class at a Cape Girardeau hospital is working to make sure they do. Christy Millweard was there as they learn some safe sitter skills.

A group from Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Mo. decided not to take a trip but instead go on a mission trip right in their own backyard. The volunteers said they wanted to help someone right in their own backyard.

In national news, outlines of a possible compromise that would more quickly deport minors arriving from Central America emerged as part of President Barack Obama’s request to address the immigration crisis on the southern border.

Amber Ruch
KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
Facebook and Twitter
KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly