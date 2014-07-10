Semi collides with van, hits car on I-57

Illinois State Police worked a three vehicle injury crash on Thursday in Williamson County.

Renda G. West, 68, of Hickman, was charged with violating the minimum speed regulation on an interstate.

According to crash investigators, it happened around 9:20 a.m. on Interstate 57 at mile marker 54.5.

A 39-year-old Kansas man was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police say all three vehicles were in the left northbound lane when the driver of a Chevy Cruze, Renda West, missed the exit and lowered her speed below 45 mph.

The 39-year-old driver of a Chevy Express van tried to avoid the car.

A tractor-trailer was behind both vehicles, and hit the van pushing it into the Cruze.

The lane was closed for around an hour for cleanup.

