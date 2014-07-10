Babysitter safety class held in Cape Girardeau

When you leave your child home alone with a babysitter, are you sure they know what to do?One class at Saint Francis is working to make sure they do.On Thursday, 11 to 13-year-olds took the class at Saint Francis Medical Center.They're learning safe sitter skills like CPR, behavior management, and how to change a diaper.Irene Reynolds has taught the class for 13 years and said this is a good age for the kids to learn these skills."This is an age group they want to act, they're at the age where they can be impressionable, it helps them become good parents,” Reynolds said. "They're amazed that they can do it, I think they're a little surprised, they're also surprised at the information they have to know when they go babysitting.”The students also took home booklets to reference later and a CPR certification.The next class will be on July 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and costs $40 dollars per student. It is $35 dollars for children of Saint Francis employees.There will also be classes on July 29 and August 1.

For more information, you can call Lisa Milleur at Saint Francis Medical Center at 573-331-5324.



