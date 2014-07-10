Sikeston woman accused of endangering children

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a Scott County woman is accused of endangering the welfare of her children.

Michelle Corbin, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.

According to Sheriff Rick Walter, Corbin lives on a piece of property owned by a local man. He said that man was clearing his land with in end loader on Wednesday when Corbin, upset that he was out there, allegedly had her two young children stand in front of the tractor, not once but twice.



Walter said the man videoed the children with his cell phone.



Corbin called the sheriff's office.



Walter said a deputy was given the video recording that allegedly showed a risk to the children's safety.

Corbin was booked into the Scott County Jail. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

