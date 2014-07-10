Parents, 2 others, facing charges after pot bust in Paducah

Investigators say four people are facing various pot-related charges after officers found marijuana in a home in Paducah.

On Wednesday, July 9, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, along with a detective from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, searched a home in the 4400 block of Roy Lee Road in Paducah, Kentucky.

Once inside, authorities found three adults and a one-year-old child.

Marijuana smoke was overwhelming inside the room, according to officers.

According to the sheriff's office, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were in plain view throughout the home.

And, items used with pot growing operations were found in the home, according to officers.

During a search outside the home, detectives say, they found some marijuana plants that had been concealed. A number of guns were seized, as part of the investigation.

Jason Morris, 22, Calvert City, Kentucky faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morris is currently on probation for trafficking heroin in 2013. He was released from jail.

The parents of the one-year-old child were also arrested.

Ryan Mayfield, 23, of Paducah faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and wanton endangerment 2nd degree.

Rhiannon Alexander, 20, of Benton, Kentucky, faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and wanton endangerment 2nd degree.

The wanton endangerment charge stems from exposing their one-year-old child to the risk of injury.

They are both currently in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Jason Ringstaff, 40, of Paducah, Kentucky, was charged on July 10 with cultivating marijuana over five plants, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

