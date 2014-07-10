Stone to play in Turkey

Former Southeast Missouri forward Tyler Stone has signed a professional basketball contract overseas.

Stone has signed with Besiktas Integral Forex Team in Turkey, according to Southeast. Stone will be teammates with former Tennessee State guard Patrick Miller.

The Memphis native had been playing with the Indiana Pacers in the Southwest Airlines Orlando Pro Summer League.

Stone averaged 3.5 points and two rebounds in two games with the Pacers before signing with the Turkish club, according to the university.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.