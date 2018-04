Missouri voters to head to polls to decide transportation tax

Missouri voters will head to the polls on August 5 to vote on a tax proposal that would improve the state's roadway system.All tax money generated with the passage of Constitutional Amendment 7, which includes a 3/4 cent sales tax increase, would be dedicated to transportation, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation."This list is the culmination of years of work, with collaboration from local transportation planners as well as input from thousands of citizens from across the state," said Commission Chair Stephen Miller. "It represents a substantial investment in Missouri's transportation infrastructure - but also means safer roads, more jobs, and a better economy."The list includes $4.8 billion in transportation projects across the state.Southeast Missouri would see 472 miles of roadway resurfacing, 200 miles of paved shoulders, improvements to 47 bridges, completion of the last four-lane sections of Routes 67 and 412 to the state line and construction of new interchanges.The entire transportation improvement list and information about the amendment are available at http://www.modot.org/movingforward