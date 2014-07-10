Stolen vehicle found off of bluff in Alto Pass

The Union County Sheriff's Office is responding to a report of an SUV that went off a bluff.

Authorities say the GMC Yukon was stolen from a driveway in Anna on Wednesday.

It was found by a walker on Quetial Trail.

The last time the owner reported it driven was at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police are still investigating.

