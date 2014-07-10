Father facing murder, drug charges after death of son

A Bonne Terre man is facing murder and drug charges related to the death of his son on July 2.

James V. Kobermann Sr., 41, is facing charges of second degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the charges are the result of an investigation into the death of 19-year-old James Kobermann Jr. on July 2.

The elder Kobermann bought and shared heroin with his son on the night of July 1 at a home near Bonne Terre, according to county detectives, and would not allow medical assistance for his son who had overdosed for fear of law enforcement involvement.

After the elder Kobermann left the home to go to work on the morning of July 2, other people in the home noticed the younger Kobermann was not breathing and called 911.



The younger Kobermann was pronounced dead at Parkland North Medical Center in Bonne Terre.

