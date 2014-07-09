Traditional personal computers aren't dead

PC industry experts once predicted the fall of laptop and desktop computers because of the surge in popularity of mobile devices.

However, technology research company Gartner reports PC shipments experienced flat levels of growth during the second quarter of 2014. Gartner predicts those sales might be on the rise come 2015.

?

Allen Whitaker, sales manager at Velocity Electronics, said this renewed growth might be because the computer still appears more functional."The PC industry is extremely solid simply because of the functionality of a computer compared to the mobile device. Again the mobile device is capable but it will never, well in the near future, be as capable as a full fledged laptop or computer, and when it is, the computer will be capable of more," Whitaker said.Chuck Stone said he prefers his personal computer to store personal information like when he pays bills or does online banking."I have a cell phone and I also have a tablet I take with me if we ever go anywhere for internet you know for stuff like that. Like I said the main personal stuff I try to keep at home because it's just for security reasons, I just like to keep it where it's not easily dropped and lost," Stone said.Travis Shepard said the small size of mobile devices keeps him coming back to his personal computer."I'm almost 40-years-old I can see that but I can't see this too well. I still use the cell phone quite a bit especially for mapping, especially response to calls. I'll still use the cell phone to kind of give me an idea of where I am going. But I can see this a lot better than I can see my phone," Shepard saidAccording to Gartner, PC shipments totaled 15.9 million units in the second quarter of 2014, a 7.4 percent increase annually.