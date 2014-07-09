Minnesota man battles PTSD by rowing down the Mississippi River

A Minnesota man is letting high levels on the Mississippi stop him for canoeing for a cause.

Joshua Ploetz is a former Marine who is trying to raise awareness for post traumatic stress disorder with his "Paddle off the War" campaign.

His journey is expected to take 64 days in a single man canoe.

"You have your decompression, then you have your moments you have on the river but, mostly it's peaceful," said Joshue Ploetz, of St. Charles, Minnesota. "Ya know the people, they help you out, the bend over backwards for you to show you that they do care and then also just for my own personal PTSD or PTS it's been working. You know I haven't really had to many nightmares just, kind of going everyday but that's just because you constantly moving all the time."

Ploetz is hoping to raise $10,000 for his cause.

If you would like to help you can find a link to his facebook page group "Paddle off the War."

