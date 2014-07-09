Traffic back open after tanker overturns in West Frankfort - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic back open after tanker overturns in West Frankfort

(Source: Holly Brantley, KFVS) (Source: Holly Brantley, KFVS)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

Traffic is back open to drivers in a busy part of West Frankfort.

The 300 and 400 blocks of West Main Street had been closed off after tanker truck overturned on on Wednesday.

Since then, crews worked throughout the night and early morning to clean up the scene.

No one was injured, but the truck was carrying a type of resin, which prompted officials to call in a hazmat team as a precaution.

The contents of the overturned truck were transferred into another semi.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

A hazardous materials response team was requested as well as additional fire and emergency medical service from Benton, Zeigler and Carterville Fire Departments.

They say the driver of the truck was not injured and they later identified the substance as EPON 828, an epoxy resin.

Officials with the West Frankfort Police Department and Police Auxiliary established a perimeter around the area and are provided site security. 

Personnel from Franklin County EMA and the American Red Cross were scene as well.

Residents and visitors were told avoid the area until the road opened and site clear.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

