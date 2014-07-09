Heartland police departments testing wearable cameras

Copyright KFVS 2014. All rights reserved.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department received new surveillance equipment on Wednesday that would give officers the ability to record whatever they are seeing.Officer Darin Hickey said the department has three cameras it will be field testing for about six weeks.The units are about the size of a cigarette lighter. They can be mounted on special fitted sunglasses, the officers collar or pocket. The cameras record both video and sound."You're seeing first hand, what was done, what was seen, what was said and there is no question. It takes all the question out of it," Hickey said. "I think it benefits the citizen, it benefits the department, and it benefits the cases that we're prosecuting."All the units the department is testing are personal, mountable ones. Hickey said they are also considering testing dashboard mounted cameras. No Cape Girardeau police cars have mounted cameras currently.Hickey said if the department decides to purchase cameras the cost will vary based on how many they order and what kind. He said the units they are testing now cost roughly between $300-$400.Video recorded on the cameras is stored off-site and managed through a company outside CGPD.The Jackson Police Department is testing similar equipment.The equipment comes from Taser International, the same manufacture that makes the popular stun gun.