MO required to make sure child care centers meeting standards - Volunteer firefighters in small towns - Traditional PC market isn't dead yet

Some parents say they're fighting to keep kids away from TV and computer screens this summer.

Some Parma, Mo. residents are concerned about the higher water and electric bills. They say their voices are not being heard by city officials.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has three cameras it will be field testing for about six weeks.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signed a bill on Wednesday that requires the state to develop a "system of quality indicators" so people can know whether child care centers are meeting certain standards. Todd Tumminia talked to parents and day care providers about this bill. He'll have the latest on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



The craze these days seems to be all about smartphones and tablets. Rarely do we hear about the latest laptop or desktop computers. Coming up, Nichole Cartmell will explain how the traditional PC market isn't actually dead.



In some small towns, who depend on volunteer fire fighters, they need help keeping them. Giacomo Luca will have more on this, coming up on Heartland News.



Three murder suspects arrested in connection with an investigation in Mississippi County appeared in court on Wednesday, July 9. According to the Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann, they pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing was set for August 7 at 10 a.m.



Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers recovered the body of a swimmer from the St. Francis River in Dunklin County on Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Clark Parrott said a swimmer near the Ben Cash Landing went under the water and never re-surfaced. The swimmer has been identified as 63-year-old Darrell L. Batchelor from Kennett, Mo.

The West Frankfort Fire Department was on the scene of an overturned tanker truck in the 300 block of Main Street. They say the tanker was carrying some type of resin and ask people to avoid the area.



The Cape Girardeau Police Department received new surveillance equipment on Wednesday that would give officers the ability to record whatever they are seeing. Nick Chabarria talked to Darin Hickey about their three new cameras they will be field testing for about six weeks. You can click here for the story.



Higher water bills and extra charges on electric bills are things some people in Parma say they’re dealing with lately. Kadee Brosseau talked to some residents who say when they try to voice their concerns to city officials, they are not being heard. However, Parma Mayor Randall Ramsey said his door is always open for people who want to voice their concerns.

Since most kids aren't in school this summer, what are they doing all day? Some parents say they work to get their kids away from TV and computer screens. Christy Millweard had the story, you can click here for more.

In national news, officials with the Obama Administration testified on Wednesday that the tens of thousands of children streaming to the U.S. border from Central American nations have overwhelmed the government’s ability to respond. They urged senators to agree to the president’s emergency spending request for the crisis, but Republican opposition hardened to the $3.7 billion request.

