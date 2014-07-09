Body recovered from St. Francis River in Dunklin County identified

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers recovered the body of a swimmer from the St. Francis River in Dunklin County on Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says a swimmer near the Ben Cash Landing in the St. Francis River went under the water and never re-surfaced.

According to Parrott, the body has been identified as 63-year-old Darrell L. Batchelor from Kennett, Mo.



Rescue crews recovered his body just after 4 p.m.

