Bank robbery - Kids and TV/PC time - Cops and cameras

A new study shows that most teens don't follow recommended guidelines for computer-TV time. Christy Millweard tells us why that is, and what impact that has on your kids tonight at 5:00.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says to expect clear skies tonight, and it will be a bit cooler.

State police confirm an escaped inmate from Kentucky has been found in West Virginia.

The Scott County sheriff's office says a woman is facing drug charges in a case that started after an argument over money.

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Princeton, Kentucky.

Looking for a job? AT&T currently has a variety of job openings in southeast Missouri.

The face on TV during Hurricane Katrina, former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison.

Nick Chabarria looks into why cops in the Heartland are carrying cameras.

And, some folks in Parma, Missouri are having concerns over local government. Kadee Brosseau reports live tonight with the details at 6:00.

Flags will fly at half-staff tomorrow in honor of a fallen Fort Campbell solider.

The Mississippi River is starting to go down in most places, but flood problems persist.

Trending on Facebook: When a Missouri woman first found the house, she loved it. What happened next shocked her.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

