Benton, MO woman facing meth-related charges after argument

The Scott County sheriff's office says a woman is facing drug charges in a case that started after an argument over money.

Amber Thomure, 28, of Benton, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy responded to a disturbance call on County Road 346 after a report of people arguing.

While talking to Thomure, the deputy saw possible drugs and paraphernalia.

A field test showed a positive result for methamphetamine, according ot the sheriff's office.

Thomure was booked into to the Scott County Jail under a bond of $10,000 cash or surety.

