Gov. orders flags at half-staff for fallen Fort Campbell soldier

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Thursday, July 10 in honor of a fallen soldier.

Staff Sgt. Scott R. Studenmund, a Fort Campbell soldier, died June 9 while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Services for Staff Sgt. Studenmund are Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to the Department of Defense, Studenmund, 24, of Pasadena, California, died in Gaza Village, Afghanistan, while in a combat operation.

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to lower the flag in honor of Staff Sgt. Studenmund.

Flag status information is available at http://governor.ky.gov/Pages/flagstatus.aspx.

