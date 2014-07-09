WB I-24 back open after RV catches fire

The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 between the 10 and 11 mile marker were temporarily closed Wednesday morning after an RV caught fire.The RV was engulfed in flames when crews arrived to help, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.The RV was a total loss, but no injuries were reported.Traffic was diverted for about 1 hour and 20 minutes before one lane could be opened.The westbound lanes re-opened at the 10 and 11 mile marker around 12:30 p.m.