Police look for suspect after Princeton bank robbed

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a bank in Princeton, Ky.It happened around 8:40 a.m. at Planters Bank at 208 North Jefferson Street, according to the Princeton Police Department.A masked gunman entered the bank just after it opened and forced the tellers into a vault, according to police.The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money.Witnesses identified the suspect as possibly a white male who left the scene in a newer model dark colored vehicle with shiny wheels.