AT&T hiring for nearly 40 positions in southeast Missouri

?

?

?

AT&T currently has a variety of job openings in Southeast Missouri.There are 30 additional open positions for call center representatives in Cape Girardeau, according to Director of Communications for AT&T Greater Midwest Region & Northern Plains Region Katie Nagus.There are also 10 retail sales consultant openings in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Farmington.Nagus says the jobs offer benefits including health care and 401(k) contribution matching. New employees will also receive paid training.to apply for the open jobs and for more information.