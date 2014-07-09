Special Olympian Chavez shines at USA Games

When it comes to hard work, Brianne Chavez has a simple motto.

"If you can't do it no more, you mine as well sit on your butt watching TV the whole time."

Chavez is far from a couch potato, and her time in the gym pays off. At last month's Special Olympics USA Games, Chavez swept the gold medals in squat, deadlift, bench press and combination.

"It felt pretty awesome," she said. "I wasn't sure if I was going to get all four gold until I saw I was like 'oh that's pretty cool to get all four gold. In my weight lifting I had no competition, I was the only one lifting 400 pounds in deadlift and for squat I did like 330 (pounds)...then for bench I did like almost 200 pounds."

The 28 year old has competed in Special Olympics for 13 years, but she only began powerlifting in 2008.

"It takes lot's of hard work and you can't quit no matter what so just go on from there," Chavez said.

Spending a week in the New York, New Jersey area for the national competition turned into a life changing experience for Chavez.

"It was a long trip there, long trip back, but the fun thing is making new friends from all over the state and trading pins, getting hats and stuff and get to go on a dinner cruise, get to see the statue of liberty at night, which is great during the night," she said.



Lasting memories that shine as brightly as her four gold medals.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.