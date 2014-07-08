3 injured in crash in Saline County, IL

Three people were injured in a crash on U.S. 45 at Carter Farm Road in Saline County, Illinois at 4:03 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8.



According to Illinois State Police, Gerald D. Smith, 75, of Eldorado, Ill. was stopped in the northbound lane of U.S. 45, in a 1988 GMC Sierra, and waiting to make a left-hand turn onto Carter Farm Road.



They say a 17 year old from Eldorado, Ill. in a 2001 Dodge Ram failed to stop in time. The teen tried to avoid hitting the Sierra by swerving to the left, but police say the teen was unsuccessful.



After the crash, the Dodge Ram hit a 2010 Ford F-150 that was going southbound. It was driven by Dennis E. Patton, 56, of Shawneetown, Ill.



The teen, Smith and Patton were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash.



Police say all three were wearing their seatbelts.



They say the teen was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.



