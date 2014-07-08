Sheriff's office issues Endangered Person Advisory for Lynn Messer

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident on Route DD in Festus, Missouri at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8.

They say Lynn Marie Messer, a 52-year-old white female, is missing. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has blonde hair, green eyes and a fair complexion.

They say Messer has a broken right toe and does not have her walking boot with her. Authorities say this and the fact that Messer's purse, cell phone and other personal items were left at the home is why they consider this an endangered missing person incident. They say Messer has a history of depression and evidence at the scene indicates she may be in physical danger.

Anyone who has seen Messer, or has any information related to her being missing, should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency. You can also call the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office at 573-883-5215.

