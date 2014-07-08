Cape Girardeau committee researching solar road panels

This is a rendering of what a solar road could look like. (Source: Sam Cornett)

The Cape Girardeau Go Green Committee is interested in researching about bringing in solar roadway panels to Cape Girardeau, Missouri after man proposes idea in meeting.

During the Go Green Committee regular monthly meeting, one man proposed bringing solar roadway panels to the city of Cape Girardeau. Rick Wilson of Fruitland, Mo. spoke about how this new technology could help the economy, bring clean energy, bring tourism, and possible jobs to the area.

Wilson proposed the city start small with a small section to light up an area of interest in the city. Then after that, Wilson said they can bring in more and cover a bike path, the bridge, or anywhere else and grow from there.

Wilson said that in bringing this new technology to Cape Girardeau, this will be a first of its kind in the area. Wilson feels that people will want to see it from all around the area. In bringing more people to the area, more people will shop, eat and bring in more money for the city while seeing these solar road panels. Wilson also feels that the current generation needs to think about the future generations.



"Everybody has kids they worry about in their life," Wilson said. "I've got five that I care about very much and I just want to make sure that this generation doesn't fail them. That we look for new technology that can benefit them.

According to Solar Roadway Inventor Scott Brusaw, solar roadway panels are used for several things. These panels collect solar energy while laid out on roadways, parking lots, biking trails and so on. These solar roadway panels are fully functional with solar cells, LED lights, heating elements, and a textured glass surface that can be driven over. This technology is so new that there is only a functional parking lot prototype in Sandpoint, Idaho in the United States right now.

Brusaw said he may be interested in bringing a 5 foot by 5 foot section of panels to the city, if city leaders and the community are interested. Each panel produces 36 watts of electricity and the panels are being EMP hardened to maintain an EMP blast, solar flares and even lightning strikes.

Brusaw said production on these solar roadway panels will begin in January of 2015.

Board members of the Go Green Committee feel they have more questions that need answering including cost. Board members say they will ask more questions, do more research and look into what areas to focus on first in the city.

For more information on solar roads, you can click here.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.