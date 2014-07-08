Lawmaker pushes to allow homosexuals to donate blood - State lea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmaker pushes to allow homosexuals to donate blood - State leaders hope to fix lengthy wait for soldiers voting outside MO

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Good evening,

There's always a need for blood donations, but one group is not allowed to donate. Todd Tumminia will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10 on a new push to get the federal government to change it.

For active members of the military who are stationed outside of Missouri, voting can be a lengthy process. Now, state leaders how a new online platform will change that. Nichole Cartmell will this story, coming up on Heartland News.

A southeast Missouri town is without local law enforcement after it's only officer resigned more than a month ago. Now the town of Marston, Mo. remains divided on how the position should be filled. Nick Chabarria was at a public meeting about the issue on Tuesday evening. You can click here for the story.

It has been more than a year since a train crash in Scott County caused an overpass to collapse near Route M and Rockview. At the time, NTSB said it would take investigators about a year to find out what caused the crash. That report still hasn’t been released. Kadee Brosseau talked to residents today who say they want answers. You can click here for the story.

The Board of Trustees at Southern Illinois University has chosen its acting chancellor for the Carbondale campus. Dr. Paul Sarvela was chosen on Tuesday afternoon, July 8.

A woman faces charges after police say she shot her husband with three children inside a Sikeston, Mo. home. It happened at 414 Daniel Street around 5 p.m. on July 7.

Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed legislation that would have shifted responsibility for regulating Missouri deer ranches to the Department of Agriculture instead of the Department of Conservation. He said he vetoed the bill on Tuesday partly because he believes it would thwart the state’s efforts to prevent deer disease.

In national news, a government scientist cleaning out an old storage room at a research center near Washington made a startling discovery last week – decades-old vials of smallpox packed away and forgotten in a cardboard box.

Internationally, Germany poured in the goals on Tuesday to hand Brazil its heaviest World Cup loss ever with an astounding 7-1 rout in the semifinals that stunned the host nation. Miroslav Klose scored a record-setting 16th career World Cup goal in a five-goal spurt in the first half as Brazil’s defense was torn apart.

