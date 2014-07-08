Hospital opens new neonatal intensive care unit

Lanija Patterson of Cape Girardeau holds her daughter, My’Jalah, in the new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Southeast Hospital. At right is neonatologist Paul A. Caruso, MD, the unit’s medical director. (Source: Southeast Hospital)

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri hospital opened a new neonatal care on Tuesday, July 8.

Southeast Hospital moved five babies into the new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. It's an eight-suite unit that replaced an older facility and has single-family suites. The nursery and family waiting room were also renovated as part of the project.



The area is designed to keep noise levels to a minimum and has subdued lighting. Another new feature is a NICVIEW camera that is funded by the SoutheastHEALTH Auxiliary. It provides a secure video link for families to check on their infants around the clock.



Lanija Patterson's daughter, My'Jalah, was one of those being cared for in the NICU on Tuesday. Born prematurely on June 28, the baby is steadily improving under the care of neonatologist Paul A. Caruso, MD, medical director of the unit.



