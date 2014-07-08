Cape Girardeau police investigating after guns, cash taken from home

The Cape Girardeau, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a homeowner came home to find someone in the house.



According to police, around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 7 an officer responded to the home in the 1700 block of Montgomery. Someone who'd just moved into the house said she got home and heard two gunshots inside the home. She also saw someone in the house.



Police say she ran to a family member and called police.



They say everyone was gone with the officer arrived, but appeared some had been in the house. The house was torn apart and cash was missing from the home. Guns were also stolen.



According to police, they found two bullet holes in a wall in the house.



It is still under investigation and police say they don't have any suspects at this time.



