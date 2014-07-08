1 injured after crash on IL Rte. 148 in Williamson Co.

One person was injured after a crash on Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County on Tuesday morning, July 8.



According to Illinois State Police, around 10:30 a.m. a 1989 International Straight truck driven by 30-year-old Nick Hanfland from Sigel, Ill., and a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by 54-year-old Timothy Kelley from Pleasantville, Tenn., were going north on IL Rte. 148 near Ogden Road.



Police say the tractor trailer stopped to turn west on Ogden Road and the Hanfland failed to reduce speed, hitting the rear of the trailer. They say Hanfland's truck also hit the guardrail. It then came to rest on its passenger side in the northbound lane of IL Rte. 148.



Hanfland had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.



Kelley was not injured.



Police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.



They say Hanfland was cited for failure to reduce speed.



