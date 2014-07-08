The Bar - New SIU Chancellor - No police in Marston

Officials with the NTSB said it would take investigators about a year to find out what caused the train crash. However, that report still hasn’t been released.

Laura Jones, the marketing director for Old Town Cape Dining, LLC, says the company purchased "The Bar" at 117 Themis. The new owners plan to keep the name.

A fictional bar that was featured in the filming of the movie "Gone Girl" in downtown Cape Girardeau will open as a real bar.

The Board of Trustees at Southern Illinois University has chosen its acting chancellor. Dr. Paul Sarvela was chosen this afternoon. He was vice president for Academic Affairs. Allison Twaits has more on Heartland News at Five and Six.



Marston, Mo. has been without a police officer for almost two months. That leaves the town of almost 500 without a police department. Nick Chabarria went to Marston to find out how this is impacting the people who live there.

It has been more than one year since a train collision in Scott County, Mo. caused an overpass to collapse near Route M and Rockview. Seven people were injured during the May 25, 2013 collision. Kadee Brosseau talked to residents who want answers as to what caused the crash.Heartbreaking: A 15-day-old baby has died after the newborn was found under the father in bed in Orient, Illinois. The coroner says the "unfortunate and accidental death" happened after the mother fed the baby, then fell asleep in bed.

An Ellington, Mo. man faces statutory rape and sodomy charges in two counties after the Carter County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of a man having inappropriate relations with a minor.

Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation that would have shifted responsibility for regulating Missouri deer ranches to the Department of Agriculture instead of the Department of Conservation.

Drinking coffee before a workout can help burn more calories . That’s the conclusion of a study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise.

Summer is here; relaxation, good food and good summer music is what many people are looking forward to. Check out this list of songs that are likely heard during summer festivities.

Christy HendricksDigital Content Director