The Bar - New SIU Chancellor - No police in Marston

New SIU Chancellor - No police in Marston

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Laura Jones, the marketing director for Old Town Cape Dining, LLC, says the company purchased "The Bar" at 117 Themis. The new owners plan to keep the name. Laura Jones, the marketing director for Old Town Cape Dining, LLC, says the company purchased "The Bar" at 117 Themis. The new owners plan to keep the name.
Dr. Paul Sarvela has been named acting chancellor of SIU. (Source: Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale) Dr. Paul Sarvela has been named acting chancellor of SIU. (Source: Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale)
Officials with the NTSB said it would take investigators about a year to find out what caused the train crash. However, that report still hasn’t been released. Officials with the NTSB said it would take investigators about a year to find out what caused the train crash. However, that report still hasn’t been released.

A fictional bar that was featured in the filming of the movie "Gone Girl" in downtown Cape Girardeau will open as a real bar.

The Board of Trustees at Southern Illinois University has chosen its acting chancellor. Dr. Paul Sarvela was chosen this afternoon. He was vice president for Academic Affairs. Allison Twaits has more on Heartland News at Five and Six.

Marston, Mo. has been without a police officer for almost two months. That leaves the town of almost 500 without a police department. Nick Chabarria went to Marston to find out how this is impacting the people who live there.

It has been more than one year since a train collision in Scott County, Mo. caused an overpass to collapse near Route M and Rockview. Seven people were injured during the May 25, 2013 collision. Kadee Brosseau talked to residents who want answers as to what caused the crash.

Heartbreaking: A 15-day-old baby has died after the newborn was found under the father in bed in Orient, Illinois. The coroner says the "unfortunate and accidental death" happened after the mother fed the baby, then fell asleep in bed.

An Ellington, Mo. man faces statutory rape and sodomy charges in two counties after the Carter County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of a man having inappropriate relations with a minor.

Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation that would have shifted responsibility for regulating Missouri deer ranches to the Department of Agriculture instead of the Department of Conservation.

Drinking coffee before a workout can help burn more calories. That’s the conclusion of a study published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise.

Summer is here; relaxation, good food and good summer music is what many people are looking forward to. Check out this list of songs that are likely heard during summer festivities.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

