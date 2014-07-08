SIU names acting chancellor at Carbondale campus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU names acting chancellor at Carbondale campus

Dr. Paul Sarvela has been named acting chancellor. (Source: Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale) Dr. Paul Sarvela has been named acting chancellor. (Source: Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Board of Trustees at Southern Illinois University has chosen its acting chancellor for the Carbondale campus.

Dr. Paul Sarvela was chosen on Tuesday afternoon.

He says he was approached about the position just a couple of weeks ago. He says he thought about a little, and then thought, “You betcha!”

Dr. Sarvela has more than 28 years of experience with SIU.

He says that he will address problems with the university at a different standpoint then Dr. Cheng had.

Focusing more on retention, and getting students to finish out their degrees and not so much on advertising for new students.

"Dr. Sarvela has my full confidence," said SIU System President Randy J. Dunn. "I know he has the leadership skills to unite and shepherd positive growth on the SIUC campus. I look forward to a great partnership as we work together to strengthen the SIU System and to meet SIUC's goal of being a leader in higher education and serving as an economic engine for Southern Illinois."

Sarvela recently served as the vice president for Academic Affairs of the Southern Illinois University system. Previously, he served as Dean of the College of Applied Sciences and Arts, chairman of the Department of Health Care Professions and director of the Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

He is a tenured professor of Health Care Management, professor of Health Education and clinical professor of Family and Community Medicine who has published more than 70 articles in the professional literature and secured more than $4 million in grants and contracts for SIU as well as regional and state agencies.

The board met in a special meeting at the SIU Stone Center. The only item on the agenda was naming a temporary replacement for Rita Cheng.

Cheng recently left SIU to take over as president of Northern Arizona University.

A permanent successor should be named after an SIU board meeting later in July.

Dr. Sarvela will get the opportunity to throw his hat in the ring when the board will need to appoint a full-time chancellor. When asked if he will, he says only time will tell.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly