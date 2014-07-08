KSP asking for help identifying suspect is stolen credit card investigation

The Kentucky State Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card number at two Paducah grocery stores.



According to KSP, they were contacted by a Marshall County resident in January who said her credit card had been used at both Kroger locations in Paducah.



They were able to get surveillance images of the suspect using the card at each store.



If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, your can contact KSP at 270-856-3721. Callers may remain anonymous.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.