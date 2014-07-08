Man arrested in connection with home invasion

A man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Williamson County, Illinois on July 1.



Quincy D. Walker was taken into custody on July 5 in Jackson County. He is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond.



Police say the investigation is ongoing.



Back on July 1 around 10:34 p.m., the Marion Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Midway Court for a report of a home invasion.



They say two black men with guns entered the home. One victim was hit on the head and refused medical treatment. The second victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Police said the suspects were two black men wearing dark hoodies and dark jeans. They had ran southbound away from the home.



