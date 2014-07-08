Police searching for suspect in property damage investigation

The Carbondale Police Department are now asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of damaging property in a business.



According to police, the responded to a complaint at a business in the 1400 block of East Main Street on June 16.



They say the suspect damaged property inside the business. They have provided surveillance images of the suspect.



Anyone with information can call Detective Brandon Weisenberger at 618-457-3200, ext. 441.



