Rockview residents want answers about train collision more than a year later

It has been more than one year since a train collision in Scott County caused an overpass to collapse near Route M and Rockview. Seven people were injured during the May 25, 2013 collision.



At the time, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it would take investigators about a year to find out what caused the crash. However, that report still hasn’t been released.

Today, the overpass is rebuilt and trains are back on schedule. However, people in Rockview say while things seem to be back to normal, they certainly haven’t forgotten about the crash and they want to know what happened.

“It’s amazing that they’ve left these here for a year,” Tom Foulk said as he pointed at two crushed, charred engines that are still sitting by the scene of the crash.

“It [isn’t] cleaned up exactly because the trains themselves are still here,” Foulk said.

He’s lived in Rockview for more than 30 years and he says the accident on May 25 of last year was a shock.

“I used to walk along the railroad tracks a lot but now I’m a little leery,” Foulk said.

Foulk says he wants to know what really happened that night.

“It’s usually just rumor things, you know, because I heard that in both trains that the guys fell asleep at the wheel,” Foulk said.

That’s one rumor Helen Natvig just isn’t buying and she wants to know the truth.

“I find that very hard to believe, that two conductors on two separate trains at the same time would fall asleep,” Natvig said.

However, the final report from the National Transportation Safety Board has yet to be released.

“What’s taking you guys so long? I mean, everybody would like to know what happened. I think everybody has the right to know what happened,” Natvig said.

A spokesman for the NTSB says even though the investigation was estimated to take a year, sometimes it can take longer due to unforeseen circumstances. Still, Natvig wants to know more.

“I never understood why it took so long to get a report out anyway. I bet the people who were injured would really like to know,” Natvig said.

She says knowing what happened to cause the crash could prevent future accidents.

“They need to make sure that whatever happened doesn’t happen again,” Natvig said.

The spokesman with the NTSB says the investigation for this accident is still ongoing. He says the staff is working on other accidents. That’s part of why this investigation has taken longer than expected.

According to the NTSB, they expect to have the final report in the very near future.

