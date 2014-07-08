Brookport Bridge closed another week for work on underpass

The US 45 Ohio River (Brookport) Bridge is expected to remain closed for about another week, according to state transportation workers.



The expected opening date around August 4.

The Geenway Trail Tunnel Project was scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, but the bridge will remain closed to all traffic for about another week.

That's to allow a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to complete repairs to a damaged beam on the bridge.

The bridge closed July 8 while crews began to construct an underpass that will connect two sections of the Greenway Trail in Paducah.The project was expected to take about three weeks. The contractor will have 21 consecutive days to install the 52-foot long lighted underpass at U.S. 45, according to the City of Paducah.

In September 2013, the City of Paducah approved a $672,502 contract for the construction of about 1.2 miles of a concrete pedestrian and bicycle trail on the city’s floodwall levee between the Skatepark at Noble Park and U.S. 45 behind the Smoke Shop.



This trail phase involves crossing Cairo Road (KY305) with signs and pavement markings to alert the trail-users and drivers as well as a pedestrian underpass to be constructed at U.S. 45. The underpass involves trail-users taking a path off the floodwall levee, traveling the short underpass, and then going back up onto the levee. Retaining walls will be on either end of the underpass as you go up and down the levee.

Once it is finished, Paducah will have more than four miles of walking trails.