Man charged with statutory rape, sodomy

A man faces statutory rape and sodomy charges in two counties after the Carter County Sheriff's Office investigated a report of a man having inappropriate relations with a minor.Jack Jordan McNail, 21, of Ellington is charged with two counts of statutory rape in the first degree and two counts of statutory sodomy first degree in Carter County. He was arrested on June 15 and bonded out of jail in Carter County on July 2.Through the Carter County Sheriff's Office investigation, it was revealed that part of the alleged crime took place in Reynolds County.McNail was arrested on July 8 in Reynolds County on one count of statutory rape in the first degree and one count of statutory sodomy in the first degree, and one count of child molestation first degree.McNail was held on a $100,000 cash only bond.