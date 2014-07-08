Bicyclist killed in crash in West City

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in West City, Illinois on Tuesday morning.John Bruegge, Jr., 59, was riding a bike southbound at the intersection of Route 14 and Central Street in West City near Walmart when he was hit by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.Bruegge suffered multiple skull fractures and was pronounced dead when he arrived to the Franklin Hospital Emergency Room.The West City Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff Department Crash Reconstruction officer, and the Franklin County Coroner's Office is investigating.