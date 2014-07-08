15-day-old baby dies after found under father in bed

The Franklin County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a 15-day-old baby.Coroner Marty Leffler says he was notified at 7:41 a.m. by the Franklin Hospital ER that a 15-day-old baby was brought into the ER by West Frankfort Fire and Ambulance.Emergency crews were called to a home in Orient for an unresponsive baby that was found underneath the father in the parents' bed.A preliminary investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department found the mother had fed the newborn in the early morning hours and fell asleep with the newborn in the bed. When she awoke hours later, the newborn was found underneath the father.There is no suspicion of foul play. The death is being treated as an unfortunate and accidental death, according to Leffler.An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday afternoon on the baby.