Bar featured in 'Gone Girl' to open as real bar

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A fictional bar that was featured in the filming of the movie "Gone Girl" in downtown Cape Girardeau will be opening in early October.

Laura Jones, the marketing director for Old Town Cape Dining, LLC, says the company purchased "The Bar" at 117 Themis.

The new owner plans to keep the name but wants to make "The Bar" into a fine dining-type restaurant.

The character Nick Dunne, played by Ben Affleck, in the movie "Gone Girl" owns "The Bar." Several scenes of the movie were shot near or in "The Bar."

The movie is based on Gillian Flynn's book "Gone Girl" about a woman who goes missing on her fifth wedding anniversary.

The movie, directed by David Fincher and starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry was partially shot in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and southern Illinois.

The new owners plan to open "The Bar" in early October and it will be part of a driving tour that community leaders are working on to feature the major filming locations of the movie.

The movie is slated to be released on October 3.

A second trailer for the movie was recently released. Watch the video here: http://ti.me/1oAHIkX

New movie posters were also released over the weekend. See those here.

