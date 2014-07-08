2 facing drug, burglary charges after incident at Carbondale business

Two people are facing drug and burglary charges after an incident at a Carbondale business.Police responded to the 800 block of East Main Street for a report of a burglary on Thursday, July 3. Once on the scene, officers learned that someone had been in the business and taken property just before 5 a.m.After investigating, Gerald Stroud and Lauren Koons were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.Shroud was charged with burglary, aggravated manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine precursors.Koons is facing charges of possession of stolen property, aggravated manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine precursors.