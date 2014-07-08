Police seeking answers about crash at Cape Girardeau business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police seeking answers about crash at Cape Girardeau business

Police say this truck was involved in the crash. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Police say this truck was involved in the crash. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police are searching for a man who may have knowledge of a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Cape Girardeau business.

In early June, a vehicle was hit in the parking lot of Menards on Siemers Drive and police are wanting to speak with the man seen driving the truck that was involved in the crash, according to Cape Girardeau Police Officer Darin Hickey.

Hickey says no charges have been filed and there are no warrants related to the crash, police just want to talk with the man to find out exactly what happened.

No one was hurt in the crash.

If you have any information you are asked to call Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.

