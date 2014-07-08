Some states really enjoy drinking a cold one...or several! That's according to new numbers on which states drink the most beer.

Beer Marketer's Insights says folks in North Dakota drank 43.3 gallons of beer per drinking-age adult in 2013, the most of any state.

That's more than double the 19.6 gallons in the low-consuming state of Utah.

New Hampshire, Montana, South Dakota and Vermont round out the top five.

